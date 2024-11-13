Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 628.56 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 4.84% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 628.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 519.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.628.56519.9015.3719.60118.03109.0792.9192.4869.1665.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News