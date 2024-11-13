Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 20.90% to Rs 628.56 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 4.84% to Rs 69.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.90% to Rs 628.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 519.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales628.56519.90 21 OPM %15.3719.60 -PBDT118.03109.07 8 PBT92.9192.48 0 NP69.1665.97 5

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

