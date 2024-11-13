CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 36.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 98.68 croreNet profit of CL Educate declined 36.13% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 98.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales98.6889.04 11 OPM %10.077.17 -PBDT11.1710.84 3 PBT6.947.45 -7 NP3.505.48 -36
