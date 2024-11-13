CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 36.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.83% to Rs 98.68 crore

Net profit of CL Educate declined 36.13% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.83% to Rs 98.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.98.6889.0410.077.1711.1710.846.947.453.505.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News