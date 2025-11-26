Kerala Financial Corporation standalone net profit rises 48.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.98% to Rs 220.64 crore

Net profit of Kerala Financial Corporation rose 48.66% to Rs 37.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 17.98% to Rs 220.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 187.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.220.64187.0110.7510.1551.4938.5451.1438.3237.6425.32

