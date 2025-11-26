Edel Finance Co standalone net profit rises 175.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.69% to Rs 64.58 crore

Net profit of Edel Finance Co rose 175.16% to Rs 427.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 155.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.69% to Rs 64.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 352.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.64.58352.7488.1295.81431.92183.41431.91183.41427.16155.24

