Nifty December futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 26,390, a premium of 184.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 26,205.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 320.50 points or 1.24% to 26,205.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 2.24% to 11.97.

HDFC Bank, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 30 December 2025.