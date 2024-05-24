Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 6.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 696.87 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 6.22% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 696.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 689.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 112.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 2841.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2677.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

