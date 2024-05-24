Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 6.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 6.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 696.87 crore

Net profit of Himatsingka Seide rose 6.22% to Rs 23.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 696.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 689.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 112.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 64.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.11% to Rs 2841.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2677.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales696.87689.65 1 2841.452677.74 6 OPM %20.7517.70 -20.9810.12 - PBDT67.7075.87 -11 320.8788.81 261 PBT30.0635.87 -16 162.76-75.23 LP NP23.7422.35 6 112.82-64.08 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Himatsingka Seide consolidated net profit rises 1316.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Swan Energy consolidated net profit rises 583.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 1817.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Osiajee Texfab consolidated net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Axita Cotton standalone net profit declines 11.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Brigade Enterprises inks JDA to develop Rs 720 cr residential project in Bengaluru

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 198.18% in the March 2024 quarter

DMCC Speciality Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 13.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 19.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 77.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story