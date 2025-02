Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 108.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.29% to Rs 217.06 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 108.65% to Rs 15.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.29% to Rs 217.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 174.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.217.06174.6410.347.9923.9716.6818.3411.2015.927.63

