Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 65.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 119.77 crore

Net profit of Niraj Cement Structurals rose 65.65% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 119.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 126.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.119.77126.661.962.973.725.633.195.202.171.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News