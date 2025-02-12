Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 54.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 54.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 459.09 crore

Net profit of Ramky Infrastructure rose 54.55% to Rs 56.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 459.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 440.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales459.09440.72 4 OPM %19.5217.45 -PBDT103.2171.63 44 PBT90.4059.35 52 NP56.3836.48 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Niraj Cement Structurals consolidated net profit rises 65.65% in the December 2024 quarter

Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 22.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Mamata Machinery consolidated net profit rises 5.92% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story