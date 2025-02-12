Ramky Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 54.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.17% to Rs 459.09 croreNet profit of Ramky Infrastructure rose 54.55% to Rs 56.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 36.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 459.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 440.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales459.09440.72 4 OPM %19.5217.45 -PBDT103.2171.63 44 PBT90.4059.35 52 NP56.3836.48 55
