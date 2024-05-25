Sales decline 17.68% to Rs 29.38 croreNet profit of Diamines & Chemicals declined 76.49% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.68% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.08% to Rs 15.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.91% to Rs 104.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
