Sales decline 17.68% to Rs 29.38 crore

Net profit of Diamines & Chemicals declined 76.49% to Rs 2.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.68% to Rs 29.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.08% to Rs 15.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.91% to Rs 104.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 110.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

29.3835.69104.03110.5611.5034.6621.8050.234.0513.3025.0458.133.3212.8322.1956.352.259.5715.4741.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News