Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India has successfully commenced production of passenger vehicles at its manufacturing facility 'Talegaon Plant' located at Plot No. A-16, MIDC, Talegaon Industrial Area, Phase-II Expansion, Tehsil-Maval, Dist. Pune - 410 507, Maharashtra, with effect from today, i.e. 01 October 2025 with an annual installed capacity of 170,000 units.

