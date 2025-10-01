Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Hyundai Motor India commences production at Talegaon plant

Image
Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India has successfully commenced production of passenger vehicles at its manufacturing facility 'Talegaon Plant' located at Plot No. A-16, MIDC, Talegaon Industrial Area, Phase-II Expansion, Tehsil-Maval, Dist. Pune - 410 507, Maharashtra, with effect from today, i.e. 01 October 2025 with an annual installed capacity of 170,000 units.

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

