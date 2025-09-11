Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. standalone net profit rises 47.90% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.17% to Rs 876.32 crore

Net profit of Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. rose 47.90% to Rs 89.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 876.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 767.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.876.32767.5513.6510.44119.8480.73119.8480.7389.5760.56

