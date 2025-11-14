Royale Manor Hotels & Industries standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 4.41 crore

Net profit of Royale Manor Hotels & Industries declined 90.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4.415.004.0810.200.370.810.040.520.040.40

