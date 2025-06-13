GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Subex Ltd and SEPC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2025.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Subex Ltd and SEPC Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 June 2025.

GTL Infrastructure Ltd crashed 9.66% to Rs 1.87 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 571.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 232.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd tumbled 6.42% to Rs 72.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.44 lakh shares in the past one month. Hindustan Construction Company Ltd lost 6.05% to Rs 32.46. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.14 lakh shares in the past one month. Subex Ltd shed 5.74% to Rs 15.12. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.31 lakh shares in the past one month.