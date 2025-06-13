Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Energy Development Company Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2025.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd lost 10.82% to Rs 680.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Energy Development Company Ltd crashed 9.75% to Rs 25.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28716 shares in the past one month. Suven Life Sciences Ltd tumbled 8.49% to Rs 238.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month. Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd dropped 8.44% to Rs 8.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.