Shree Steel Wire Ropes standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

May 25 2024
Sales decline 22.77% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of Shree Steel Wire Ropes declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.77% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.08% to Rs 9.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.294.26 -23 9.9618.82 -47 OPM %0.913.99 -0.407.01 - PBDT0.080.19 -58 0.141.38 -90 PBT00.11 -100 -0.191.06 PL NP0.020.04 -50 -0.150.78 PL

May 25 2024

