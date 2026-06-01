Rubicon Research spurts after reporting strong Q4 performance

Rubicon Research surged 12.55% to Rs 1,130 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 100% to Rs 76.78 crore on 43.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 513.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 93.26% YoY to Rs 98.68 crore in Q4 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 121.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 67.2% compared with Rs 72.6 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.3% in Q4 FY25.

In dollar terms, revenue rose 35% to $56 million in Q4 FY26 from $41 million in Q4 FY25. Approximately 98% of the company's revenue is denominated in US dollars.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 83.63% to Rs 246.73 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 134.36 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 36.57% to Rs 1,753.95 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,284.27 crore posted in FY25. Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations company focused on innovation-led research and development, with a growing portfolio of specialty products and drugdevice combination offerings aimed at regulated markets.