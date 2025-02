The Ramco Cements consolidated net profit rises 115.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.04% to Rs 1983.45 crore

Net profit of The Ramco Cements rose 115.89% to Rs 182.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 84.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 6.04% to Rs 1983.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2110.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1983.452110.8814.0718.79177.36301.182.55121.41182.3884.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News