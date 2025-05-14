Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.36% to Rs 1828.53 croreNet profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 41.89% to Rs 203.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.36% to Rs 1828.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1312.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 854.77% to Rs 304.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 4319.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3163.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
