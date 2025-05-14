Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales rise 39.36% to Rs 1828.53 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 41.89% to Rs 203.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 143.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.36% to Rs 1828.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1312.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 854.77% to Rs 304.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.57% to Rs 4319.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3163.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1828.531312.05 39 4319.853163.02 37 OPM %16.5819.42 -13.798.94 - PBDT328.00252.66 30 653.00339.00 93 PBT256.11198.41 29 378.3471.87 426 NP203.57143.47 42 304.3831.88 855

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

