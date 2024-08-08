RVNL slides as Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 224 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 4.78% to Rs 538.80 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 34.7% to Rs 223.92 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 342.90 crore reported in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations dropped 26.88% to Rs 4,073.80 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,571.57 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 301.61 crore in Q1 FY25, down 38.04% as against Rs 486.80 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.

Total expenses declined 24.89% year on year to Rs 4,036.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.