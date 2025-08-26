Sai Life Sciences slips as block deal sparks talk of TPG Asia exit

Sai Life Sciences dropped 5.08% to Rs 860.50 following heavy block deal activity on the exchanges.

While the counterparties were not disclosed, media reports suggested that private equity firm TPG Asia likely sold its entire stake in the company through the transaction, with shares changing hands at Rs 874 apiece. Final details of the deal, however, remain unconfirmed.

TPG Asia was earlier reported to be preparing a full divestment of its stake, estimated at about 3.07 crore shares or 14.72% of Sai Lifes equity capital. The deal is seen as a clean-up trade marking a complete exit for the investor, which has backed the Hyderabad-based firm for several years.