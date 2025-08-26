Sai Life Sciences slips as block deal sparks talk of TPG Asia exit

Sai Life Sciences dropped 5.08% to Rs 860.50 following heavy block deal activity on the exchanges.While the counterparties were not disclosed, media reports suggested that private equity firm TPG Asia likely sold its entire stake in the company through the transaction, with shares changing hands at Rs 874 apiece. Final details of the deal, however, remain unconfirmed.
TPG Asia was earlier reported to be preparing a full divestment of its stake, estimated at about 3.07 crore shares or 14.72% of Sai Lifes equity capital. The deal is seen as a clean-up trade marking a complete exit for the investor, which has backed the Hyderabad-based firm for several years.
Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences is a Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in drug discovery, development and commercialization. The company provides services across medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and technology platforms.
On a consolidated basis, Sai Life Sciences reported net profit of Rs 60.46 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.50 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales rose 77.47% year-on-year to Rs 496.42 crore in Q1 June 2025.
