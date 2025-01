Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 43.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.29% to Rs 448.56 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 43.90% to Rs 46.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 448.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 382.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.448.56382.4517.5915.2274.9454.2361.5341.9846.0231.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News