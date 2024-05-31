Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 500.55 croreNet profit of Sakuma Exports rose 157.27% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.49% to Rs 39.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.03% to Rs 2120.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3166.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
