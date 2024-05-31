Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sakuma Exports consolidated net profit rises 157.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
May 31 2024
Sales decline 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore

Net profit of Sakuma Exports rose 157.27% to Rs 26.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.21% to Rs 500.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1005.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.49% to Rs 39.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.03% to Rs 2120.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3166.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales500.551005.24 -50 2120.833166.80 -33 OPM %4.001.28 -1.701.23 - PBDT28.0912.98 116 48.0039.49 22 PBT27.8612.62 121 46.8338.04 23 NP26.0110.11 157 39.9728.45 40

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

