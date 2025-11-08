Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 55.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.29% to Rs 1156.36 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 55.90% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.29% to Rs 1156.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 842.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1156.36842.2613.3612.14145.6099.04104.3369.7866.8542.88

