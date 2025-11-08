Relic Technologies consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.60 crore

Net profit of Relic Technologies rose 14.29% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.600.63-145.0026.98-0.690.20-0.770.140.160.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News