Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 20.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Nucleus Software Exports declined 20.48% to Rs 26.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 33.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 213.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 202.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.213.51202.2010.9615.6839.2450.5435.4146.6026.2933.06

