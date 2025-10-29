Samhi Hotels gains as Q2 PAT jumps 632% YoY to Rs 92 cr

Samhi Hotels added 1.21% to Rs 209.50 after its consolidated net profit surged 632.4% to Rs 92.43 crore on 11.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 292.97 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 38.18 crore, up 179.29% YoY. The company reported an exceptional gain of Rs 84.1 crore in Q2 FY26.

Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 110.5 crore, marking a 14.27% YoY increase, while the EBITDA margin improved 37.3% in Q2 FY26 as against 36.2% in Q2 FY25.

During the quarter, the companys average room rate (ARR) increased 11.2% YoY to Rs 5,026, while the occupancy rate stood at 75% in Q2 FY26.

Ashish Jakhanwala, chairman & MD, SAMHI Hotels, said, We are pleased to announce results for the period ending 30" September 2025 along with news of the landmark development in Navi Mumbai. During the quarter total revenue growth was ~11.0% with a consol. EBITDA growth of 14.2% over same period last year. With continued growth in EBITDA and reduction in finance cost, we witnessed ~2.8x growth in PBT for the quarter. Accounting for the reinstatement of Navi Mumbai, we are very pleased to report a PAT of Rs 998 mn for the quarter. For the first half of FY2026, total revenue growth was 12.0% and EBITDA growth of 16.3% over same period last year. This sets a very strong base for the remaining part of FY2026 and for FY2027.

We are very excited about the Navi Mumbai development. This project will redefine, both Navi Mumbais skyline and SAMHIs future with potential to create a 700-room dual branded hotel. We are happy to contribute to the states commitment to make Navi Mumbai a world class city. During the quarter, we also signed a long-term variable lease for a large midscale hotel in heart of Financial District in Hyderabad, allowing us to secure an impactful share of the market that continues to outperform. We made good progress on on-going growth projects. By end of December 2025, we would have added about 8% inventory to our portfolio in current year, which will aide performance in Q4-FY2026 and FY2027.

Work on the W-Hyderabad, Westin Bengaluru and other initiatives continue as planned. With all these growth initiatives, same-store growth continuing in range of our forecast (~9%-11% CAGR) and strong free cash from operations, we are confident of SAMHIs growth and the value it will create for our shareholders. Meanwhile, SAMHI Hotels said its board has approved the restructuring of entities within the group, involving the transfer of the operating hotel Fairfield by Marriott, Hyderabad from Duet India Hotels (Hyderabad) to Caspia Hotels, both of which are wholly owned subsidiaries of the company. SAMHI is a prominent branded hotel ownership and asset management platform in India with an institutional ownership model, experienced leadership and professional management team. SAMHI has long-term management arrangements with three of the established and well recognized global hotel operators, namely, Marriott, IHG and Hyatt. SAMHI has a portfolio of 32 operating hotels comprising 4,948 keys and has a diverse geographic presence in 14 cities across India, including National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.