NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 10.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of NIIT Learning Systems declined 10.51% to Rs 48.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 54.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.99% to Rs 429.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 397.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.69% to Rs 227.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 213.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.42% to Rs 1653.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1553.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

