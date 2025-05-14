V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1538.08 croreNet profit of V-Guard Industries rose 19.64% to Rs 91.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1538.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1342.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.80% to Rs 313.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 5577.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4856.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
