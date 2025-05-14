Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.55% to Rs 1538.08 crore

Net profit of V-Guard Industries rose 19.64% to Rs 91.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.55% to Rs 1538.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1342.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 21.80% to Rs 313.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 257.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 5577.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4856.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1538.081342.77 15 5577.824856.67 15 OPM %9.309.52 -9.208.79 - PBDT145.00122.80 18 509.61421.20 21 PBT118.22100.63 17 413.95340.32 22 NP91.1376.17 20 313.72257.58 22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story