Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 3.46 croreNet profit of Santosh Fine Fab declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.464.30 -20 OPM %6.365.12 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.02 -50
