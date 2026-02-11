Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Santosh Fine Fab standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.53% to Rs 3.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.464.30 -20 OPM %6.365.12 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shahi Shipping reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 83.50% in the December 2025 quarter

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Classic Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 73.33% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story