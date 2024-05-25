WPIL consolidated net profit declines 10.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 591.41 croreNet profit of WPIL declined 10.76% to Rs 63.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 591.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 151.11% to Rs 475.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 1664.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1605.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
