Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WPIL consolidated net profit declines 10.76% in the March 2024 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 10.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.64% to Rs 591.41 crore

Net profit of WPIL declined 10.76% to Rs 63.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.64% to Rs 591.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 520.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.11% to Rs 475.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 1664.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1605.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales591.41520.41 14 1664.401605.46 4 OPM %17.2919.63 -17.9216.66 - PBDT107.4499.02 9 300.97270.34 11 PBT99.4592.16 8 270.85242.47 12 NP63.7871.47 -11 475.02189.17 151

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 16.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Roto Pumps Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Trident Texofab reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oceanic Foods standalone net profit rises 182.93% in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Commercial Credit standalone net profit declines 61.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 133.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Creative Castings standalone net profit rises 46.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story