Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Foods & Inns Ltd, Ausom Enterprise Ltd, Kriti Industries (India) Ltd and EKI Energy Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2025.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd lost 8.42% to Rs 87 at 14:12 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 50 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 853 shares in the past one month.

Foods & Inns Ltd crashed 5.63% to Rs 94.06. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 60956 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21847 shares in the past one month.

Ausom Enterprise Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 80.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1015 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1401 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 102.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10413 shares in the past one month.

EKI Energy Services Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 130.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 56476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63029 shares in the past one month.

