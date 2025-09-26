Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 314.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 September 2025.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 314.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.253.43. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd witnessed volume of 152.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.32% to Rs.334.60. Volumes stood at 9.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Titan Company Ltd registered volume of 72.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.28% to Rs.3,335.40. Volumes stood at 11.4 lakh shares in the last session. Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 11.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.705.75. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session. Wockhardt Ltd witnessed volume of 14.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.50% to Rs.1,380.10. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.