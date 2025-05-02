Tata Motors' total sales slumps over 6% to 72,753 units in April 25

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 72,753 units in April 2025, registering a decrease of 6.15% as compared with 77,521 units in April 2024.

Domestic sales fell 7% to 70,963 units in April 2025 as against 76,399 units sold in April 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 8% to 27,221 units in April 2025 from 29,538 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in April 2025 stood at 12,093 units, down 4.94% compared with 12,722 units in April 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in April 2025 stood at 12,760 units, down 3.45% compared to 13,218 units in April 2024.

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 5% to 45,532 units in April 2025, compared with 47,983 units sold in April 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite a 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 2.26% to Rs 658.70 on the BSE.

