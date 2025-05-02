Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors' total sales slumps over 6% to 72,753 units in April 25

Tata Motors' total sales slumps over 6% to 72,753 units in April 25

Image
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors' total sales stood at 72,753 units in April 2025, registering a decrease of 6.15% as compared with 77,521 units in April 2024.

Domestic sales fell 7% to 70,963 units in April 2025 as against 76,399 units sold in April 2024.

Total commercial vehicle sales declined 8% to 27,221 units in April 2025 from 29,538 units reported in the same period last year.

Domestic sales of medium and heavy intermediate commercial vehicles (MH & ICV) in April 2025 stood at 12,093 units, down 4.94% compared with 12,722 units in April 2024.

Total MH&ICV sales for domestic & international business in April 2025 stood at 12,760 units, down 3.45% compared to 13,218 units in April 2024.

Total passenger vehicle (including EV) sales fell 5% to 45,532 units in April 2025, compared with 47,983 units sold in April 2024.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses.

Also Read

JKBOSE 10th results 2025 out: Check results, percentage, toppers list, more

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 750 pts at 81,000, Nifty above 24,500; Adani Ports zooms 6%

Rain, thunderstorms lash Delhi-NCR; red alert issued amid waterlogging

Waltz seen using Signal during Cabinet meeting day before ouster as NSA

PNB Housing surges 8% after block deal; this shareholder exits company

The company's consolidated net profit declined 22.41% to Rs 5,451 crore despite a 2.71% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 113,575 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Tata Motors rose 2.26% to Rs 658.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashok Leyland total sales fall 6% YoY in April'25

Board of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone recommends final dividend

Bajaj Auto total sales slides 6% YoY in April'25

Auto stocks edge higher

Go Fashion sizzles after Q4 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 20 cr

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story