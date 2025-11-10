Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 133.80% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.67% to Rs 256.65 crore

Net profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 133.80% to Rs 51.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 33.67% to Rs 256.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.256.65192.0030.9120.9777.7036.7865.7026.5351.2521.92

