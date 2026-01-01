Marsons secures Rs 22-cr domestic order from Cabcon India

Marsons said it has received a domestic order from Cabcon India for the supply of 10 MVA 33/11 kV transformers.

The order, valued at around Rs 22.39 crore, is to be executed within six months, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Marsons added that neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the awarding entity, and the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions.

Marsons is engaged in the business of manufacturing, trading & servicing of transformer, transformer goods & other rental income.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.2% to Rs 9.20 crore on 55.3% increase in net sales to Rs 59.80 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.