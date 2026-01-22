Shanthi Gears standalone net profit declines 38.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 25.83% to Rs 116.82 croreNet profit of Shanthi Gears declined 38.39% to Rs 16.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 25.83% to Rs 116.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 157.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales116.82157.51 -26 OPM %19.6822.19 -PBDT27.0638.84 -30 PBT23.1535.43 -35 NP16.1926.28 -38
