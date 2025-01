Styrenix Performance Materials standalone net profit rises 36.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.52% to Rs 690.79 crore

Net profit of Styrenix Performance Materials rose 36.52% to Rs 47.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 34.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 42.52% to Rs 690.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 484.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.690.79484.6810.7211.9474.3058.9464.2949.7047.7034.94

