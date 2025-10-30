Hyundai Motor India gains after steady Q2 performance

Hyundai Motor India rose 2.07% to Rs 2405.60 after posting a resilient performance for the September 2025 quarter, driven by record SUV sales, robust exports, and improved profitability.

The automaker reported consolidated revenue of Rs 17,460.8 crore in Q2 FY26, a growth of 1.2% year-on-year from Rs 17,260.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 6.4% from Rs 16,412.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,572.3 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 14.3% increase over Rs 1,375.5 crore in the year-ago period and a 14.8% rise sequentially from Rs 1,369.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA rose 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,428.9 crore from Rs 2,205.3 crore in Q2 FY25, with margins expanding to 13.9% from 12.8% in Q2 FY25. On a sequential basis, EBITDA grew 11.2% from Rs 2,185.2 crore in Q1 FY26, while margins improved by 60 basis points from 13.3% in Q1 FY26. Operationally, Hyundai's domestic volumes rose 5.5% quarter-on-quarter, buoyed by strong festive buying sentiment and the early impact of GST 2.0 reforms that boosted consumer confidence. SUVs remained the companys star performers, contributing a record 71.1% of total domestic sales. Rural markets also shone, with their contribution reaching an all-time high of 23.6%.

Exports continued their upward momentum, with volumes climbing 21.5% year-on-year. Export contribution rose to 27% of overall sales. Unsoo Kim, managing director said, "We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14% is a further testament of our 'Quality of Growth' strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts. The transformative GST reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industrys growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26."