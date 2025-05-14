Sharda Cropchem standalone net profit rises 0.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.00% to Rs 1614.39 crore

Net profit of Sharda Cropchem rose 0.25% to Rs 183.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.00% to Rs 1614.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1187.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.16% to Rs 273.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 136.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.67% to Rs 3661.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2602.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

