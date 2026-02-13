Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 33.36 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 44.74% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.3635.04 -5 OPM %12.6814.18 -PBDT4.463.71 20 PBT2.982.49 20 NP1.051.90 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 81.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 46.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Globalspace Technologies consolidated net profit declines 46.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Balgopal Commercial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Jiya Eco-Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story