Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 33.36 croreNet profit of Shish Industries declined 44.74% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales33.3635.04 -5 OPM %12.6814.18 -PBDT4.463.71 20 PBT2.982.49 20 NP1.051.90 -45
