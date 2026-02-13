Shish Industries consolidated net profit declines 44.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.79% to Rs 33.36 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries declined 44.74% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 4.79% to Rs 33.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.3635.0412.6814.184.463.712.982.491.051.90

