Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 81.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 56.16 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 81.85% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.1641.9918.0018.398.976.688.546.285.513.03

