Univastu India consolidated net profit rises 81.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 33.75% to Rs 56.16 crore

Net profit of Univastu India rose 81.85% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 33.75% to Rs 56.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 41.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.1641.99 34 OPM %18.0018.39 -PBDT8.976.68 34 PBT8.546.28 36 NP5.513.03 82

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

