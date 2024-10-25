Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 1.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.65% to Rs 22.64 crore

Net profit of Shish Industries rose 1.10% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 10.65% to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.6420.466.0113.883.602.702.432.381.841.82

