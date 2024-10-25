20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 2.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 240.18 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 2.37% to Rs 16.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 240.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 199.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

