Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 25.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.84% to Rs 558.13 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena declined 25.03% to Rs 52.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.84% to Rs 558.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 619.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

