Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 18.44% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.90% to Rs 70.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.40% to Rs 335.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

