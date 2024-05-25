Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 27.90% to Rs 70.25 crore

Net profit of Shiva Texyarn declined 18.44% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.90% to Rs 70.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.40% to Rs 335.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales70.2597.44 -28 335.28410.87 -18 OPM %-0.44-0.08 -2.241.84 - PBDT0.8212.94 -94 1.0210.68 -90 PBT-2.919.31 PL -13.81-3.43 -303 NP5.136.29 -18 -10.77-6.53 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shiva Texyarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Uma Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Delta Manufacturing reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Focus Lighting &amp; Fixtures standalone net profit declines 86.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Everlon Financials reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story