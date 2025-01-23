Adani Energy rises after Q3 PAT jumps 73% YoY to Rs 562 cr

Adani Energy Solutions advanced 1.20% to Rs 810.75 after the company reported 72.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 561.78 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 324.90 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 27.78% YoY to Rs 5,830.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

The companys net profit was higher by 79.55% YoY due to reversal of net deferred tax liability of Rs 185 crore mainly due to divestment of Dahanu plant in AEML

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 8.69% YoY to Rs 559.37 crore during the quarter.

Operating EBITDA rose 8.6% to Rs 1,579 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 1,454 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

On the segmental front, the operational revenue from transmission business stood at Rs 1,189 crore, (up 12.6%YoY) and the revenue from distribution business was at Rs 2,973 crore (up 16.2%YoY) during the period under review.

Under transmission business, on operational parameters, it was a strong quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.7%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 33 crore in Q3FY25.

Energy demand (units sold) in Adani Electricity Mumbai in Q3FY25 ended 3% higher YoY to 2,574 million units.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions, said, The key highlight of this quarter is the new project wins in AESL, which not only helps in gaining market share but also strengthens AESLs pole position as the largest private transmission player in India. The power demand trends in both utilities are encouraging and we are making progress with the installation of smart meters in all our contracts with daily average installation consistently improving.

We are confident that despite a large order book of Rs 54,761 crore in transmission and approximately Rs 13,600 crore in smart metering, the company will continue to deliver strong operating and financial performance, thanks to unparallel project and operating excellence coupled with robust capital management program.

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions.

