Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.14% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 58.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 95.14% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.7014.41-7.143.260.320.770.320.770.320.77

