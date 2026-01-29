Associate Sponsors

Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 95.14% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 58.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 95.14% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.7014.41 -95 OPM %-7.143.26 -PBDT0.320.77 -58 PBT0.320.77 -58 NP0.320.77 -58

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

