Shree Ganesh Biotech India standalone net profit declines 58.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 95.14% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Biotech India declined 58.44% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 95.14% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.7014.41 -95 OPM %-7.143.26 -PBDT0.320.77 -58 PBT0.320.77 -58 NP0.320.77 -58
