Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 36.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.25% to Rs 255.09 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 36.64% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 255.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 175.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.255.09175.6210.2910.8627.7821.5621.8815.9318.2013.32

