Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 62.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 62.74% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 194.20 crore

Net profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 62.74% to Rs 12.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 194.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 175.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales194.20175.53 11 OPM %9.107.99 -PBDT20.6515.43 34 PBT15.0910.02 51 NP12.847.89 63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Parliament session highlights: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

LIVE news: Supreme Court refuses to postpone NEET-PG examination

Committed to conducting elections in J&K at earliest: CEC Rajiv Kumar

India Cements posts consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in Q1

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story